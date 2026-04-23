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Estonian boxer wins pro debut in one punch

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Anton Vinogradov (in blue).
Anton Vinogradov (in blue). Source: Aleksandr Abrosimov
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Estonian boxer Anton Vinogradov got his pro career off to a dramatic start by knocking his opponent in round one.

The bout was Vinogradov's first professional fight following a career in amateur boxing, and pitted him against Dominican opponent Christopher Manuel Agramonte Castro.

The win in Santo Domingo, the Dominican Republic's capital, came quick and fast, with a single, on-target counter punch, showcasing the Estonian boxer's power, reaction speed, and excellent timing.

Castro fell and the referee immediately recorded it and stopped the fight as a knockout (see video).

Vinogradov's team said after the match his turning pro marks a new stage in his career, with further international bouts planned for the near future.

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