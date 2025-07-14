X!

Estonia to develop autonomous vessel to patrol waterways along Russia border

News
The Narva River marks the border between Estonia and the Russian Federation.
The Narva River marks the border between Estonia and the Russian Federation. Source: Allan Aksiim/ERR
News

Estonia's Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) is moving forward with plans to develop an autonomous robotic vessel which would patrol Estonia's eastern border, Baltic Sentinel reported.

Much of Estonia's border with Russia follows watercourses, including the Narva River and Peipsi Järv.

The robot vessel could be operational within two years and while it would be equipped with surveillance systems, there is scope both for the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and for the vessel to be armed.

The project is being funded with over €1 million in EU support and is part of a broader innovation initiative backed by Estonia's Ministry of Finance.

The PPA says it plans to launch a public procurement "in the near future" for both design and build phases, with Tallinn Technical University (TalTech)-founded tech startup MindChip, which has experience in building autonomous vessels, reportedly one of the potential bidders.

In May last year, Russian authorities removed several Estonian marker buoys from the Narva River, and refused to return them.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

watch live

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:01

Estonian farmers using llamas to protect sheep from wolves

15:09

Reform MP: Riigikogu session clarified bank data access, questions remain

14:55

Prime minister covers costs of birthday celebrations at Stenbock House

14:19

Anna Maria Millend sets new 100m hurdles PB in Finland

14:17

Gallery: Estonian troops fire HIMARS rockets for first time off Saaremaa coast Updated

13:55

Govenment sets 'clean industry' by 2050 goal for Eesti Energia

13:16

Kristin Lätt narrowly misses out on podium in Norway disc golf round

12:50

'A dream come true': Estonian-American artist gets back to his roots with Saaremaa mural

12:25

VAT petition author: I don't want to discuss food prices on my birthday

11:55

Kangru traffic interchange near Tallinn opens to traffic on Tuesday

be prepared!

Most Read articles

14:17

Gallery: Estonian troops fire HIMARS rockets for first time off Saaremaa coast Updated

08:39

Tallinn-Vilnius train connection exceeds expectations

10.07

'You ruined my life' says Russian citizen expelled from Estonia as security threat

08:47

'We are pioneers, in a bad way': Nitazenes triple Estonian drug overdose deaths

11.07

Finland also looking at scope for prison rental agreement with Estonia

13.07

Spanish media: Estonian number one Karl Jakob Hein linked with Sevilla move

12.07

Estonian apartment associations eager to buy generators with state support

09:55

Students' motivation to learn after Estonian-language transition concerns experts

13.07

British photojournalist's new exhibition explores Narva's 'Factory of Phantoms'

11.07

Lux Express buses to stop at Tallinn's D-terminal from July 14

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo