Justice minister halts bank queries via enforcement register

Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200).
Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200) has suspended all institutional access to bank data via the enforcement register until each agency can prove compliance with new, stricter rules.

Pakosta signed the register's statute Tuesday evening and ordered that access be suspended from July 14. Institutions must now submit detailed justifications and legal grounds for using the system, along with proof of internal oversight and data security.

"Things need to be set right, and we're doing just that," Pakosta said, apologizing for the ministry's failure to properly implement legal changes made in 2020 and 2021.

The new rules will require agencies to clearly cite the laws authorizing their access to data and to specify the purpose, legal basis and source documents for each query. Agencies that don't meet these standards will not be granted access. Those that do may continue operations without interruption, provided the ministry finishes its review in time.

"I can confirm today that no one will be able to access individuals' or businesses' bank accounts via the enforcement register without providing justification that they are doing so strictly for the fulfillment of their legal duties," the minister emphasized.

The changes follow concerns raised by Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise on July 1. Agencies including the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), Estonian Internal Security Service (ISS) and Estonian Tax and Customs Board (MTA) have previously submitted tens of thousands of queries via the system.

Editor: Urmet Kook, Aili Vahtla

