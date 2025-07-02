X!

Ministry of Justice to conduct audit after bank data requests revealed

News
Liisa-Ly Pakosta.
Liisa-Ly Pakosta. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200) said she would conduct an audit across the Ministry of Justice to ensure that, in addition to the regulatory gaps regarding bank data requests revealed on Tuesday, there are no other unresolved issues.

The Office of the Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise has found that government agencies have been accessing account holders' banking information through the enforcement register without a proper legal basis. State institutions have made tens of thousands of inquiries to banks over the past year.

In response, Pakosta said: "The amendment made in 2020 has likely indeed left some questions unanswered, and these need to be resolved."

The minister stressed that it must be guaranteed in Estonia that no representative of the state can access anyone's personal data without a clear legal basis.

"Banking secrecy is just as important as the protection of health data. It must be ensured," she said.

Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

Commenting on the high number of requests, Pakosta said that something is clearly wrong with Estonia's debt system.

"There are still about 100,000 people in Estonia under enforcement proceedings. That's one in six working-age people. That may be the reason why there are so many of these requests," Pakosta said.

"I think we need to resolve the issue as a whole: to find a solution to the debt problem so that the entire enforcement system is lawful, and so that under no circumstances does the state abuse its power against people," the minister said.

Madise recommended that the Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs urgently adopt a foundational statute for the Enforcement Register.

This statute should include oversight mechanisms that allow monitoring both the number of inquiries made and the specific justification for each one, including its connection to a particular legal proceeding.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Reet Weidebaum, Helen Wright

Related

song festival july 3-6

watch live on err news

news in simple estonian

watch live

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

19:56

Canadian-Estonians in Tallinn: We can't imagine life without Estonian culture

19:54

Israel to open embassy in Tallinn Updated

19:50

Gallery: California children's choir arrive in Tallinn for Song Festival

19:19

Song and Dance Festival to be shown live on big screen in Tartu's Pirogov Park

19:00

Gallery: Drone photos show Dance Festival rehearsals in full swing

18:29

Hungarian and Italian performers confirmed for 20th Hiiu Folk festival this July

17:51

Rehearsals underway for re-imagined Shakespeare play starring heavy goods vehicles

17:09

Richard Teder becomes first Estonian golfer to reach major after dramatic play-off

16:50

In pictures: Estonian Song and Dance Festival flame on relay around the country Updated

16:28

Arson attack on Ukrainian restaurant in Estonia ordered by Russian intelligence Updated

be prepared!

Most Read articles

01.07

Four arrested in Estonia over US healthcare scam suspicions

01.07

Estonia's VAT rate rises to 24 percent from Tuesday

16:28

Arson attack on Ukrainian restaurant in Estonia ordered by Russian intelligence Updated

01.07

A1000 market selling Russian products, supplier tight-lipped

10:56

'Master Chef Estonia' winner starts petition for lower VAT on food

08:49

Bolt turnover up but loss deepens in 2024

01.07

Estonians travel from far and wide to take part in Song and Dance Festival

09:06

Summer weather to visit Estonia for a few days

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo