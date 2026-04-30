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Japanese Embassy releases Tallinn Sakura cherry blossom map

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Cherry blossoms against the backdrop of the Oleviste kirik (St. Olaf's Church) in Tallinn, May 7, 2023.
Cherry blossoms against the backdrop of the Oleviste kirik (St. Olaf's Church) in Tallinn, May 7, 2023. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
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The Japanese Embassy in Estonia has released a guide to the blossoming pink cherry trees across Tallinn to help enthusiasts find their way.

Published on the embassy's social media pages, the guide says there are 14 "cherry blossom spots" in Tallinn, although commenters have since pointed out several more.

The map highlights trees planted both locally and by Japan's Sakura Project.

"It all began in 1999, when the Japan-Estonia Friendship Association gifted 200 cherry tree saplings to Estonia — a living symbol of friendship between our two nations. Nurtured from those very trees and beyond, cherry blossoms can now be found blooming all across Estonia every spring," the embassy wrote on Facebook.

"There may well be more cherry trees blooming across Tallinn that we don't know about yet — if anyone spots more, please do let us know!"

The cherry blossom is the national flower of Japan and millions of tourists flock to the country to see them bloom in spring time.

You can see the map below and on Instagram.

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