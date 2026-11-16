Estonian police detain Thai woman suspected of sexually exploiting workers

The authorities detained a 48-year-old Thai woman suspected of sexually exploiting employees by forcing Thai women working at a massage parlor to provide sexual services.

The woman was taken into custody at the request of the Prosecutor's Office and with court approval.

Margo Kivila, head of the organized crime unit at the Police and Border Guard Board's Northern Prefecture, said police detained the woman, who is suspected of organizing the provision of sexual services, in early November.

"Based on the evidence collected, we have reason to believe that the woman forced Thai massage therapists working at three massage parlors in Tallinn to provide sexual services in addition to their regular duties," Kivila said.

Kivila noted that victims in such cases are typically kept under control through fear and coercion.

"The owner of the massage parlors placed the massage therapists in an extremely difficult financial situation, leaving them with no choice but to provide sexual services to make ends meet. There were also cameras in their living quarters and the employer effectively controlled even the little free time they had," Kivila explained.

Joonatan Hallik, the prosecutor leading the investigation, said human trafficking is an organized and systematic form of crime in which perpetrators make easy money by exploiting victims.

"Contrary to popular belief, human trafficking does not necessarily involve physically confining someone. When a person in a foreign country depends on their employer for their income, legal right to remain in the country and housing and is also saddled with fictitious debts, it becomes extremely difficult for the victim to escape the situation," Hallik explained.

The 48-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of committing a crime and remanded in custody with court approval, but the evidence collected suggests she did not act alone. The investigation is still working to establish the roles and extent of involvement of other potential suspects, the prosecutor added.

Victim support workers from the Social Insurance Board are assisting potential victims.

The investigation is being conducted by the Northern Prefecture and led by the Northern District Prosecutor's Office.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!