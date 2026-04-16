X!

Supreme Court clarifies definition of prostitution in Estonia

News
Supreme Court building in Tartu.
Supreme Court building in Tartu. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR
News

Prostitution in Estonia is defined only as paid sexual intercourse and excludes other sexual acts, the Supreme Court has ruled.

The court made its decision after the owner of a strip club, along with two members of staff of that establishment, had been charged with pimping.

According to the charge sheet, dancers working at the club had offered sexual services for payment, under the guise of a private striptease and massage service which had the purpose of sexually arousing clients.

No full sexual intercourse had taken place during these activities. Both the first-tier county court and the second-tier circuit court had found that the defendants had engaged in pimping. However, the Supreme Court acquitted the defendants.

Under the Penal Code, pimping is a punishable offense in Estonia, where it means mediating prostitution, facilitating or inciting prostitution, or owning or managing an establishment involved in prostitution. At the same time, current law does not define the concept of prostitution, nor is it expressly explained in other legislation.

The prosecution in the recent case considered prostitution to mean paid sexual companionship involving either sexual intercourse or other acts of a sexual nature. The county court and the circuit court attempted to define prostitution via precedent in sexual offense cases and via legal scholarship.

In its ruling, the Supreme Court explained that this approach amounted to an impermissible expansion of the scope of punishable acts when, in addition to paid sexual intercourse, other acts of a sexual nature were also classified as prostitution. Moreover, sexual offenses primarily refer to acts of sexual assault and are inherently unsuitable in defining prostitution, the top court found.

While pimping is punishable partly in order to protect the self-determination of a person providing sexual services, it is not, at least directly, connected to the use of coercion or violence.

Forcing someone into prostitution, non-consensual sexual violence, and exploiting a victim's helplessness or minority status can give rise to liability under other provisions of the law.

For this reason, the need to better protect victims cannot justify an expansive interpretation of the concept of prostitution, the Supreme Court ruled.

The Supreme Court noted that, in ordinary language, prostitution means selling one's body for sexual intercourse or making money through sex. Sexual intercourse, in turn, is typically understood to mean intercourse in its various forms. Consequently, only actual sexual intercourse performed in exchange for payment can be regarded as prostitution.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mari Peegel

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:46

Supreme Court clarifies definition of prostitution in Estonia

17:36

Arvo Pärt-inspired sound installation coming to New York City park

17:33

13 Estonian schoolchildren suspected of ordering a cyberattack

17:13

Estonian students to showcase 10 birch chairs in Milan design fair

17:06

Alar Karis: There is too much aggression in the air but together we prevail

17:00

Eesti Energia CEO: Urgent need to cut oil shale production costs

16:41

Vulnerable Pärnu man targeted online after false 'pedophile' warnings

16:18

New electric ferry shore charging system to cost €10 million

15:49

Estonia planning AI use for more effective healthcare organization

15:30

Mirjam Mõttus: Bolt shouldn't be sulking over small change

be prepared!

Most Read articles

15.04

EDF starts building anti-tank ditches in Setomaa for Baltic Defense Line

07:16

Estonia says no to EU's equal pay directive

15.04

Estonia moves forward with plan to abolish municipal high schools by 2035

15.04

Estonia's first successfully cloned foal born in Tartu County

13.04

Estonia caught a record number of Russian collaborators in 2025

15.04

Tallinn's Kristiine pedestrian tunnel construction halts indefinitely

15.04

Retailers oppose plan to give Estonian authors €6 per smartphone sold

15:12

After 65 years in production, Põltsamaa to stop iconic mustard output

11:31

Tallinn planning Pärnu maantee reconstruction in the city center

15.04

ISS: No need to completely close Estonia's eastern border at this time

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo