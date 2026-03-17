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Injured Estonian border guards stable day after PPA boat capsizes in Greece

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PPA vessel capsized outside Greece's Port of Megisti in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea. March 16, 2026.
PPA vessel capsized outside Greece's Port of Megisti in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea. March 16, 2026. Source: Hellenic Coast Guard
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Two Estonian border guards are in stable condition after their boat capsized and sank during a joint Frontex operation off the Greek island of Megisti on Monday.

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) vessel was carrying five people at the time of the incident, including Estonian Ambassador to Greece Karin Rannu. All five passengers were injured, four of whom were taken to the hospital.

PPA Director General Veiko Kommusaar confirmed Tuesday that two border guards who sustained serious injuries remain hospitalized but are in stable condition.

"Thanks to the medics' efforts, our colleagues are now in stable condition," Kommusaar said. "Last night's efforts focused on making sure they got the care they needed."

Estonian authorities are investigating what caused the boat to sink Monday afternoon. The PPA chief said it is unclear whether the capsizing involved technical issues or was purely an accident.

The PPA vessel sank near the Greek island of Megisti, which is close to the Turkish coast. Source: Helen Wright/ERR

Daily patrol vessel

The vessel had been assisting the Hellenic Coast Guard with Mediterranean border patrols through the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex).

"One of our tasks is to ensure border security," Kommusaar said. "We have done this for years, and this time we were assisting the Hellenic Coast Guard."

Estonia, he added, responds to both illegal migration and cargo transport.

The mission ended a few days early following the accident, and border guards who are able will return home as soon as possible.

Experts will soon assess whether the EU-funded speedboat, used daily for Estonia's border patrol outside the winter months, can be recovered from the seabed.

As with other PPA vessels, the boat is insured, Kommusaar added, and authorities are now evaluating the extent of the coverage.

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Editor: Valner Väino, Aili Vahtla

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