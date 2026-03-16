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PPA vessel sinks in Mediterranean with Estonia's ambassador to Greece on board

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A frontex patrol ship (photo is illustrative.)
A frontex patrol ship (photo is illustrative.) Source: SCANPIX/AP
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Four people were injured after an Estonian patrol boat participating in a EU border agency joint operation sank in the Mediterranean on Monday. The Estonian ambassador to Greece was on board at the time.

The accident occurred at around 4:20 p.m. local time near the Greek island of Megisti, off the coast of Turkey. A three-member Estonian border guard boat crew was at sea together with a local border guard and a guest, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) said in a statement.

All five passengers were injured and four were taken to hospital. Ambassador Karin Rannu sustained minor injuries, the PPA said

PPA Director General Veiko Kommusaar said the accident was serious and the circumstances are currently being established.

"We know that the boat capsized and the people managed to get out independently. One member of the boat crew called for assistance by phone, and the island's coast guard responded. Four people were taken to hospital by helicopter. Our border guards are currently receiving medical care, and the condition of two of them has been assessed as serious. We wish everyone a swift recovery," he said.

The island of Megisti, also known as Kastellorizo. Source: Helen Wright/ERR

The PPA vessel sank near the Greek island of Megisti, which is close to the Turkish coast. Source: Helen Wright/ERR

The Police and Border Guard Board boat sank following the accident.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) thanked the first responders and the Hellenic Coast Guard for their "swift and professional response."

"Estonian authorities will continue close cooperation with our Greek counterparts to investigate the exact circumstances of the accident," he added.

Estonia has deployed a team to Greece as part of the EU border guard agency Frontex's mission since 2016.

Greek public broadcaster ERT said the vessel may have hit a dry dock while entering or exiting the port, began taking on water and sank.

This article was updated to add comments and information from the PPA and Margus Tsahkna.

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Editor: Helen Wright

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