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PPA border guards return to Estonia after boat accident in Greece

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Estonian border guards hospitalized after a boat accident in Greece during a European Union border mission have returned home, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) has said.

The boat capsized and sank near the island of Megisti on March 16. Three Estonian border guards, a local border guard and Estonia's ambassador to Greece Karin Rannu were on board at the time. Two border guards sustained serious injuries.

"Border guards who were involved in a boat accident in Greece and required hospital treatment returned to Estonia on Sunday. However, they still need some rest and a period of home recovery," PPA chief Veiko Kommusaar told ERR on Monday.

"The investigation into the details of the accident is ongoing, and the Police and Border Guard Board is conducting it in cooperation with the State Fleet and the Safety Investigation Bureau. The vessel that sank after the accident is still on the seabed, and its further fate will be decided by the insurer," he added.

Kommusaar previously told ERR the boat cost several million euros.

The sunken vessel had been assisting the Greek coast guard in monitoring the European Union's external border.

Kommusaar added that the PPA urgently needs a new vessel to ensure maritime security. "Work to find solutions is ongoing," he said.

The official said the accident does not currently affect Estonia's participation in the European Union border agency Frontex mission in the Mediterranean: "We mostly participate in Mediterranean countries' boat patrols during the period when the navigation season in Estonia has ended."

Participation in the joint operation in Greece began last October and ended on March 18. "By now, all officials who took part have returned to Estonia. Decisions regarding the coming fall are still to be made," he said.

PPA officials participate in Frontex joint operations across Europe every year and, if necessary, also in joint operations in third countries.

"This year, our officials are participating in joint operations, for example, in Bulgaria, Italy, Malta, and several other countries. The deployment of technical assets is decided in cooperation between the various parties," Kommusaar said.

Veiko Kommusaar Source: ERR

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