Estonian authorities detain container ship suspected of smuggling

Estonian authorities on Tuesday boarded and detained a container ship sailing under the Bahamian flag in Estonia's internal waters, which they said may be linked to smuggling from South America.

On Tuesday at 5:10 p.m., personnel from the Tax and Customs Board, a police special unit and the navy detained the cargo vessel "Baltic Spirit", sailing under the Bahamian flag near Naissaar, an island on Estonia's north coast. The ship was heading for Russia.

"There is reason to believe that the vessel may have been used for smuggling," the Tax and Customs Board (MTA) said in a statement.

The police special unit K-Commando boarded the ship using a helicopter and then detained the vessel to allow the customs board to carry out an inspection.

The ship's crew did not offer resistance, the MTA said.

The operation is ongoing, and in addition to the K-Commando, officials from the MTA's investigation department are on board the "Baltic Spirit", carrying out initial inspection procedures on site.

The ship was traveling from Ecuador to St. Petersburg, Russia, when it was stopped. It entered Estonian waters for bunkering. At the time of the initial customs inspection, the vessel was located at an official anchorage.

"According to information available to the Estonian Navy, the vessel is not part of the Russian "shadow fleet" nor is it subject to European Union sanctions," the MTA said.

The Estonian authorities preparing to detain the "Baltic Spirit" on February 3, 2026. Source: PPA

