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Estonia plans €4 million upgrade to state app and online portal

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The Eesti.ee app, Estonia's official state app, launched its updated version on July 7, 2025.
The Eesti.ee app, Estonia's official state app, launched its updated version on July 7, 2025. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
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The Information System Authority (RIA) plans to upgrade Estonia's state online portal and Eesti app, improving usability and connecting more government systems and services.

The RIA has launched a procurement worth up to €4 million to develop and maintain the portal eesti.ee and Eesti app.

While plans include integrating the Transport Administration's self-service portal, the RIA has not yet drawn up a full list of new services to be added, as development and maintenance work will be commissioned on an hourly basis.

RIA services business manager Kai Eisenberg said the eesti.ee portal aims to let people handle affairs with the state without having to also navigate the boundaries between various state agencies.

"That's why we're focusing on integrated services and event-based services, combining everything people need from different state agencies when dealing with a major life event or business milestone into a seamless whole," Eisenberg explained. "This will make state services easier to find, use and access."

Possible additions include a comprehensive view of pension information, crisis and security updates, personalized notifications and tools to manage authorizations and verify rights or status.

The RIA also plans to improve its search function, add practical tools such as various calculators and help prevent scams.

"We're doing all this in cooperation with public-sector service providers," Eisenberg said.

Practical improvements, not appearances

She noted that changes to eesti.ee will be made on an ongoing basis rather than as part of a one-time redesign, with the focus on practical improvements and better access to services, not just a new look for the site.

The procurement also covers reducing technical debt and updating the platform's architecture to improve compatibility, reliability and performance.

The framework contract will run for 36 months or until the €4 million ceiling is reached.

The agency official said the work has no single overall deadline, adding that the RIA is also not required to spend the full €4 million.

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Editor: Karin Koppel, Aili Vahtla

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