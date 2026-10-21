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Tartu plans new pedestrian bridge between Kvissentali and Supilinn

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Tuglase Bridge will be built across Tartu's Emajõgi River.
Tuglase Bridge will be built across Tartu's Emajõgi River. Source: Tartu linn
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A new bridge for pedestrians and cyclists over Tartu's Emajõgi River largely depends on state support, but population growth in new residential developments is forcing the city to act.

More than 20 apartment buildings are being built in Tartu's Kvissentali area, between Raadi and Tähtvere. Once the buildings are completed, several thousand new residents are expected to move into the area.

However, large-scale developments are placing new pressure on people's daily transportation needs.

"Parents naturally want to be as independent as possible so they do not have to act as taxi drivers. This means children need to be able to get to extracurricular activities, sports practices and schools on their own as safely as possible," said Diana Hein, a real estate agent at Domus Kinnisvara.

To avoid traffic congestion on Narva maantee, Tartu is planning to build the nearly 100-meter-long Tuglase pedestrian and bicycle bridge by 2030. No buildings will be constructed immediately next to the bridge, and the green riverside area will be preserved.

"Back when the comprehensive plan was being drawn up many years ago, there was also an idea to design the bridge for car traffic. This met with very strong criticism from both the Supilinn and Tähtvere communities," said Tartu Deputy Mayor Kertu Vuks.

The new bridge, connecting university buildings and a sports park on the opposite bank, is already affecting the real estate market.

"This has been quite a significant selling point, for example, for students and rental property investors looking to buy apartments to rent out, because many university teaching buildings are located in Tähtvere and Veeriku," Hein said.

The construction of the bridge and the extension of Ujula Street are estimated to cost a total of €13 million. Tartu is applying for funding to cover 70 percent of the cost through the Ministry of Climate's sustainable mobility program.

"It all depends on how we fare in this funding round, but the need for more bridges in Tartu has already been agreed upon during the comprehensive planning process. If we don't secure funding this time, we will certainly keep an eye on future opportunities. At present, it is rather difficult to finance investments as large as bridge construction solely from the city's budget," Vuks said.

A decision on the funding is expected early next year, and if the application is approved, the bridge must be completed by 2030.

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Editor: Helen Wright, Johanna Alvin

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

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