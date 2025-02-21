X!

Crime, especially property crime up in Estonia

News
Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) officials attending a crime scene.
Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) officials attending a crime scene.
News

In 2024, a total of 28,345 crimes were registered in Estonia, marking a 3 percent increase compared to the previous year. The most significant rise was seen in property crimes, which increased by 7 percent.

According to the Ministry of Justice's crime overview, the most common property crimes were thefts, followed by fraud, cyber fraud and embezzlement.

Last year, 14,841 property crimes were registered in Estonia, reflecting a 7 percent increase. Among them, 3,695 were cases of fraud and cyber fraud.

The number of crimes against persons remained unchanged in 2024, accounting for 20 percent of all crimes. A total of 6,701 crimes against persons were recorded, of which 5,412 involved physical abuse.

There were 33 cases of homicide and murder registered last year, ten more than in the previous year.

In 2024, an average of 206 crimes per 10,000 residents were recorded in Estonia. The highest crime rate per 10,000 residents was in Ida-Viru County (326 crimes), followed by Lääne-Viru County (277 crimes) and Tartu County (248 crimes).

Traffic-related crimes increased by 5 percent last year, with 2,714 offenses recorded. More than 80 percent of these involved driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

