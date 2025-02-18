Historic Märjamaa cemetery hit by thieves in biggest robbery of recent years

Thieves have ransacked two cemeteries in Märjamaa, Rapla County, stealing 45 crosses, an iron enclosure, and gates, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

The cemetery sites are under heritage protection, and the graves' age is such that, along with the crosses, information about those interred, which had not yet been documented, was lost.

Authorities are investigating the crime and its suspected financial motives, while it has also been seen as an attack on local culture.

Mayor of Märjamaa, Triin Matsalu, condemned the incident, saying: "This is not just an attack on the crosses; this is a direct attack on our sacred sites."

"Restoring them in the same form would be impossible. This is not like replacing a traffic sign, where one was removed and another put in its place," Matsalu went on.

The two forested Märjamaa cemeteries, one Lutheran, one Eastern Orthodox, were hit by thieves who destroyed and removed grave markers in what has been described as the most extensive cemetery vandalism in recent years.

A total of 45 crosses, one wrought-iron railed grave enclosure, and even the cemetery gates were stolen in the incident.

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) has launched a criminal investigation, suspecting that the metal was stolen for personal gain.

Jaan Aas, head of the Rapla investigative group at the PPA, told "Aktuaalne kaamera": "The [stolen] crosses were probably intended for resale. The police have checked local scrap metal dealers, but so far, we have found no positive leads."

Some of the crosses proved to be too heavy for the thieves to carry off, and they ended up being abandoned at the cemetery boundaries or propped against nearby trees.

According to "Aktuaalne kaamera," because the crosses were taken and vandalized indiscriminately, it is unlikely that this was an act of religious defiance.

The cemeteries are under heritage protection due to their significant cultural value.

Andrus Rospu, regional Rapla County adviser for the state heritage board (Muinsuskaitseamet), said the cultural layer had already been depleted over time at the sites.

"This layer was already thinning, with crosses gradually disappearing over time. No new ones will appear, so this simply represents a historical layer being erased from memory," Rospu went on.

Along with the crosses, information about the deceased, which had not yet been documented, was lost.

Cemetery vandalism and theft are rare in Estonia, but there are precedents, particularly in times of economic hardship.

"Similar cases happened about five years ago at Reopalu cemetery [Järva County], where around 200 metal nameplates were taken," Rospu noted.

"The most extensive case came in 2009 when cemetery vandalism spanned multiple counties, including Juuru cemetery in Rapla County," he added.

This came during the last major economic downturn.

For now, the thieves' identity remains unknown.

Mayor Matsalu added: "I sincerely hope that this was not done by the people of Märjamaa municipality, to their own community."

