Estonian MEP: Putin's arrogance appears to be fading

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's public letter to Vladimir Putin suggests he senses a shift in the broader tone surrounding the war and has succeeded in portraying the Russian leader as weaker than before, MEP Riho Terras (Isamaa, EPP) said.

Terras added that Putin's once-dominant and arrogant demeanor appeared to soften at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, where he focused more on economic concerns and the conditions under which the war could end.

According to Terras, Zelenskyy's public proposal to meet face-to-face with Russian leader Vladimir Putin was a kind of Byzantine exchange of signals.

"The message wasn't just the public letter. It was also the drones sent against various targets in St. Petersburg and the columns of smoke visible there during the forum. All of this should be seen as one overarching message."

Former Commander of the Estonian Defence Forces, retired general Terras said Zelenskyy is sensing a shift in the broader atmosphere.

"If we look at Western media, there's increasing talk that Ukraine has achieved more strategic success. I hope this isn't just an illusion. From many signs — including at that forum — it was clear that Putin's dominant, arrogant behavior had shifted to talk of the economy and how and under what conditions the war could be ended."

In Terras's view, Zelenskyy's public letter hit the mark and portrayed Russia's dictator as weak.

"This morning's news also said the President of Ukraine had tried to contact Putin earlier. In other words, to show Putin as someone who does not want peace. And Putin did not have a quick or clear response. So I think Zelenskyy was rather successful with this move in showing the Russian dictator as weak."

How things might develop next also depends, according to Terras, on how much Putin actually knows about what is happening on the front lines.

"The feeling is that he either doesn't know or completely ignores the facts on the ground. And Ukraine isn't exactly winning either. It hasn't been able to push the front line back and reclaim territory. It's more of a stalemate struggle."

Terras believes Putin is still likely hoping that the West will grow tired of supporting Ukraine, but that is no longer very evident today.

"We know that the European Union's €90 billion aid package has been approved. Hungary's so-called Russia-friendly ally Orbán has been voted out, and today there is no one among EU leaders who directly blocks support for Ukraine. Some may do it for tactical reasons to secure better terms for their own countries, but not for ideological reasons."

Terras added that NATO is now also talking about a €70 billion package, which shows that Ukraine's defense industry has developed to the point where it can produce long-range missiles with strategic impact.

"We see again and again — just yesterday, in response to Putin's remarks — missiles were sent toward Kronstadt, into Russia's ideological heart."

Terras also pointed out that, realistically, we do not fully know what is happening within Russian society.

"But the fact is that discussions are taking place on Russian social media even among those who have always supported the war. Some are saying that perhaps it would be wise to step back for a moment, rest, regroup, and then start again. This suggests that the certainty that Russia would win the war no matter what has begun to fade. This has certainly been influenced by strategic strikes deep into Russia carried out successfully by Ukraine for nearly half a year now."

Terras does not believe Putin can afford to meet Zelenskyy anywhere other than in the Kremlin, as doing so elsewhere would make him appear weak. Looking ahead, Terras predicted that the situation will likely continue in much the same way over the summer.

"We see oil facilities burning in Russia — key points where Russian money flows. And Russia continues its attacks on Kyiv, because strikes on Kyiv receive the most international media attention. Of course, attacks also continue along the border, maintaining separation zones, but I do not see any substantive change from either side at this point."

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