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Tartu joins Ukrainian city-led Unbroken Cities crisis preparedness network

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"Urban Resilience in Wartime: Lessons from Lviv for European Municipalities," a two-day seminar held in Tartu. November 2026. Source: Maria Grünberg
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Tartu has joined an international network launched by Lviv to help European cities learn from Ukraine's wartime lessons in crisis preparedness and urban resilience.

Tartu Mayor Urmas Klaas (Reform) and Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Tartu, formally bringing Estonia's second city into the Unbroken Cities network.

The initiative aims to help European cities learn from Ukraine's experience during the war and share ways to keep essential services running, support residents and maintain community resilience during crises.

"Lviv has demonstrated extraordinary resilience and the ability to keep the city functioning even under the most challenging circumstances," said Klaas, noting that this experience is valuable to all of Europe.

Joining the Unbroken Cities network, he added, will give Tartu "an opportunity to learn from Lviv's experience and exchange knowledge on how to maintain services and support people in difficult situations."

"Urban Resilience in Wartime: Lessons from Lviv for European Municipalities," a two-day seminar held in Tartu. November 2026. Source: Maria Grünberg

Lessons from Lviv

The memorandum was signed during a two-day seminar in Tartu titled "Urban Resilience in Wartime: Lessons from Lviv for European Municipalities," where representatives of Ukrainian and European local governments, public agencies and crisis-management and community organizations discussed emergency preparedness, crisis communication, disinformation, healthcare and mental health support.

The Unbroken Cities network grew out of Lviv's UNBROKEN initiative, which provides treatment, rehabilitation and support services to people affected by the war. It also shares Ukrainian cities' experience with international partners.

The network seeks to strengthen cooperation among cities and help communities better withstand crises and changing conditions.

"Urban Resilience in Wartime: Lessons from Lviv for European Municipalities," a two-day seminar held in Tartu. November 2026. Source: Maria Grünberg

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