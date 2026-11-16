Estonia's third quarter unemployment rate up to 7.9 percent

Estonia's unemployment rate rose to 7.9 percent in the third quarter as employment fell, with young people and older workers among those most affected.

The employment rate dropped to 67.7 percent, while labor force participation stood at 73.5 percent, according to Statistics Estonia. All three indicators worsened compared with the previous quarter.

There were 683,100 employed people in the third quarter, down 22,000 from a year earlier and 8,500 from the second quarter. The employment rate fell 2 percentage points year on year and 0.9 points quarter on quarter.

"Following a decline in the second quarter, the unemployment rate was up again in the third quarter," said Tea Vassiljeva, a leading analyst at Statistics Estonia. She noted that employment had also fallen after a slight increase in the previous quarter, with no signs of improving economic conditions.

Employment declined in agriculture, forestry and fishing as well as in services, while industry and construction remained relatively stable. The number of workers in those sectors was higher than a year earlier and slightly above the level recorded in the third quarter of 2024.

Employment varied regionally

Regionally, employment held steady in Tallinn, Harju County and Central Estonia but fell in Western, Southern and Northeastern Estonia.

The biggest employment declines were among people aged 65 and older and young people aged 15–24. Employment among the core working-age population, those aged 25–64, remained relatively stable.

Vassiljeva said the decline among both younger and older people could signal a cooling labor market, even as conditions remain stable for the core workforce. Young people entering the labor market are generally still actively seeking work, while older people may stop looking and become economically inactive.

The share of underemployed among employed people, i.e. those working part time who would prefer more hours, also increased both from the previous quarter and on year.

"This is another sign that labor supply exceeds current demand," Vassiljeva noted.

Construction underway in Narva. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR

Youth unemployment climbs

The Labor Force Survey counted 58,700 unemployed people in the third quarter, up 4,500 from a year earlier and 9,700 from the previous quarter.

The survey-based unemployment rate of 7.9 percent was higher than the registered unemployment rate reported by the Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund (EUIF).

The two figures measure different things, Vassiljeva stressed.

In recent years, more than half of people classified as unemployed in the survey have also registered with the EUIF.

Others seek work without registering, while some people registered as unemployed are considered economically inactive in the survey because they are not actively looking for work or cannot start a job immediately.

Summer usually brings more young people into the labor force, but the increase was smaller this year. The participation rate among 15–24-year-olds reached 44.5 percent, up 1 percentage point from the second quarter.

Last year, the increase between the second and third quarters was 5 percentage points.

Greater numbers economically inactive

The rise in youth participation in the labor force came mainly from more young people becoming unemployed rather than finding jobs. The youth unemployment rate reached 23.7 percent, up 1.3 percentage points from the second quarter and 3.6 percentage points on year.

"Youth employment did not rise as expected," the analyst noted.

There were 49,800 employed young people, just 300 more than in the previous quarter but 5,400 fewer than a year earlier. Their employment rate was 34 percent, up just 0.3 percentage points compared to the second quarter and down 4.6 percentage points on year.

The number of economically inactive people aged 15–74 also declined slightly from the first and second quarters but was 14,600 higher than a year earlier. Overall labor force participation fell 1.6 percentage points on year to 73.5 percent.

Lenno Uusküla. Source: Siim LõvI/ERR

Economist points to pressures on young workers

Commenting on the latest figures, Luminor chief economist Lenno Uusküla said a key concern is that the number and share of employed people in the population have fallen even as the number of jobseekers has grown.

He put the number of employed people at 805,000 last year, compared with 683,000 now.

"While the number of employed men fell by just 4,000, the number of employed women dropped by 18,000," Uusküla noted.

The economist identified three main factors affecting young people's job prospects.

First, the shift to remote work since the COVID-19 pandemic has made existing employees more efficient, while reducing the need to hire and train younger workers. Companies that do recruit tend to favor experienced candidates.

"In the short term, this saves companies a lot of money," Uusküla said. "And since existing employees can get the work done, there's no need to hire new people."

AI and a generational divide

The second factor Uusküla cited is the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), which he said is replacing jobs held primarily by younger workers.

Third, he pointed to a growing generational divide, with older people questioning whether young people are willing to work as hard as they did when they were young.

The unemployment rate is the share of the unemployed in the labor force. The labor force consists of the employed (i.e. people who work) and the unemployed (i.e. people who do not work but are actively seeking work and are available to start work within two weeks).

The employment rate is the share of the employed in the population aged 15–74. The labor force participation rate shows the share of the labor force in the population aged 15–74.

Click here for more info from Statistics Estonia.

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