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Registered unemployment falls below 40,000 as labor market improves

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An Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa) office in Tartu.
An Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa) office in Tartu. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
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Estonia's labor market showed signs of improvement in the third quarter, with fewer registered unemployed people, more job openings and less competition for available jobs.

Estonia averaged 38,000 registered unemployed in the third quarter of 2026, down 5,600, or 13 percent, from a year earlier. The share of the working-age labor force registered as unemployed fell from 6.3 to 5.5 percent.

The number of registered unemployed has remained below 40,000 for two consecutive quarters, reaching a level last seen in the first quarter of 2020.

The Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund (EUIF) had an average of 5,250 job openings to fill during the quarter, up more than 25 percent on year. Vacancies grew most in manufacturing, professional, scientific and technical activities, trade and construction.

EUIF board member Brit Rammul said the figures point to a modest recovery.

"There are fewer registered unemployed people and more job offers," she said. But opportunities vary by sector, and finding work still depends on applicants' skills and which workers employers need.

Competition for jobs, meanwhile, has also eased. There were an average of seven registered unemployed people per vacancy in the third quarter, down from 11 a year earlier.

Registered unemployed profile largely unchanged

Competition was steepest in finance and insurance, with 255 registered unemployed people per vacancy, followed by information and communications at 66. By contrast, there were four unemployed people per vacancy in administrative and support services and three for craft and related trades jobs.

The profile of registered unemployed in Estonia changed little from a year earlier. The shares of older people, university graduates, managers and senior specialists rose slightly, while the shares of young people, those lacking vocational qualifications and unskilled workers declined.

There were also fewer registered unemployed who did not speak Estonian and fewer long-term unemployed. The gender breakdown, however, was largely unchanged on year.

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Editor: Merilin Leetna, Aili Vahtla

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