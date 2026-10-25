Police: Signs of radicalization visible among younger teens

Signs of radicalization are appearing in increasingly younger people and are already evident among 12- and 13-year-olds, said Pärtel Preinvalts, head of the radicalization prevention group at the Police and Border Guard Board's Northern Prefecture.

Preinvalts said the change in Estonia is not happening in isolation and can also be seen in other Western countries, including the United States.

"The age threshold is moving steadily downward in terms of young people's development. Whereas previously it was 15- and 16-year-olds, today it is 12- and 13-year-olds or even younger," Preinvalts said.

The number of violent crimes carried out by juveniles has risen over the last decade. There are fewer incidents such as shoplifting or vandalism and significantly more cases involving violence.

The proportion of juvenile crimes carried out against another person rose significantly from 2016 (27.5 percent) to 2022 (48.8 percent) Last year, the rate was recorded at 44.7 percent.

"Although the overall numbers may be falling, the proportion of crimes that have a much greater impact on victims and the community is increasing," Preinvalts said.

A sense of belonging

The head of the radicalization prevention group said young people often develop a sense of belonging through shared activities that may not initially appear to have anything to do with radicalization.

Many teenagers who join a group may not even realize what kind of gang they have joined until an adult explains it to them.

"Unfortunately, a recurring motive is so-called patriotism, which quite quickly turns into hatred," Preinvalts said. He added that, under the guise of patriotism and love of one's country, what often actually takes place is hostility toward minority groups and the seeking of conflict. This happens both in the media and in public spaces.

"It all starts online and quite soon moves into public spaces, for example through the distribution of stickers and other propaganda materials," Preinvalts said.

Democracies encourage civic activism regardless of age, he said, adding that a radical worldview and strongly defined views of the surrounding world are often part of a young person's development.

"Many grow out of it and pose no threat," Preinvalts added.

Glorification of violence

Radicalization becomes a problem when it is accompanied by the glorification of violence or, in the worst-case scenario, its use. Preinvalts said ideological influence has never been as accessible to young people as it is today.

"Content is often determined by algorithms, and after stumbling upon something a few times, a person may unknowingly become a consumer of material that gradually normalizes unlawful behavior," he explained.

"However, it is important to understand that thoughts and beliefs play an important role in maintaining democracy. We have a free society," the official continued.

Preinvalts added that the state cannot and does not want to interfere with people's beliefs, but it has a responsibility is to ensure the safety and security of all residents.

Ministry wants to stop repeat offenders

The Ministry of Justice is now looking for a service provider to help young people with extremist views avoid further offenses and return to education or the labor market. The ministry has announced a small-scale procurement with an estimated value of €40,000.

The service is aimed at young people aged 14 to 29 whose offenses are linked to extremist views or an interest in them. The goal is to reduce the risk of further similar offenses and support young people in distancing themselves from extremist views, developing social skills and reintegrating into society.

The counselor providing the service must have at least two years of experience working with young people or young people exhibiting risky behavior. They must also have knowledge of how extremist views and radicalization develop, including young people's need for belonging, identity crises and the spread of extremist ideologies online.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!