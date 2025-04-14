Estonia drafting deradicalization action plan

Estonia is developing an action plan to prevent radicalization and support people in moving away from extremism by deradicalization, the Ministry of the Interior said on Monday.

Ministry advisor Heidi Maiberg told ERR the plan has been in the works for some time. A working group is currently being formed to implement it.

"One of the actions under this plan would be the creation of an intervention model aimed at people who are already radicalized, in order to prevent them from engaging in violent behavior for ideological reasons or from repeating such behavior," Maiberg said.

The state would be able to help those who want to change. A tailored support network would be created around each person, she said.

"We have to work together with the individual to understand the reasons behind their radicalization," the Maiberg explained to ERR. "Often, people who become radicalized do not come from happy homes, they have experienced domestic violence, school bullying, or are otherwise at odds with life and are seeking answers to their questions."

Experts would then try to help address these issues and support the individual by "broadening their perspective" to move away from extremism and learn to address their problems. "Without resorting to violence," she said.

Each team could include social workers, educators, psychologists, one-on-one mentors, and, if necessary, police or prison officials.

Maiberg said, until now, a special plan has not existed as it has not been needed.

The state started paying more attention to the issue after 2021 when the Internal Security Service (ISS) highlighted examples from Estonia.

It is not yet known which agency will have ownership of the plan. Officials are looking at how it can be integrated into existing services.

Jana Laht-Ventmann, a consultant in the Prosecutor's Office's department for juvenile and domestic violence crimes, said there is a preference for intervention tools rather than punishments.

These are more effective in rehabilitating young people and ensuring public safety, she wrote in the ISS's newly published 2024-2025 yearbook.

"Punishment can exacerbate young people's sense of alienation, increasing the risk that they might return to extremist influences. Needs-driven intervention strategies – such as counselling, educational support or psychological assistance, community programmes, and rehabilitation services can help prevent radicalisation," Laht-Ventmann noted.

