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Tallinn's Knitting Raves put a crafty spin on local soft clubbing

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A Knitting Rave at Põhjala Factory in Tallnn.
A Knitting Rave at Põhjala Factory in Tallnn. Source: Luisa Greta Vilo
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A Tallinn party series is inviting people to knit and crochet on the dancefloor, offering a late-evening alternative to nightclubs for beginners and veteran crafters alike.

Knitting Raves at Põhjala Factory welcome everyone from seasoned crafters to those who have never picked up needles or a crochet hook before. Organizers say dancing while knitting is easier than it sounds, and the environment can be pretty inspiring.

One organizer, Kaari Põlder, said she herself got back into crocheting thanks to the event.

"You can do anything while knitting, even dance," Põlder said, adding she was surprised by how quickly she got the hang of it. "Before attending a knitting rave, I hadn't been involved in any crafting in over 20 years."

Knitting Raves run from 6–10 p.m. at Põhjala Factory's ankruSAAL, with two DJs each playing two-hour sets of dance music and even taking requests.

People of all ages and genders are welcome, and those who would rather sit and craft can do so too.

The organizers got the idea after seeing videos of similar events in Amsterdam, where knitting raves have become popular.

"Soft clubbing" in general has gained momentum as well, offering alternatives to traditional nightlife with morning coffee shop raves, daytime dance parties and other alcohol-free events.

"Parties don't have to start so late," Põlder emphasized. "They can start at a decent hour."

Bring your own yarn, or don't

Organizer and crafts teacher Kristiin Sidok said the combination of crafting and dancing can be contagious, with some attendees arriving without a craft project in hand and leaving inspired to try one.

"You might think, 'Oh I'll just come for fun, I won't take anything with me,'" she said. "But there were several people who caught the crafting bug while there."

Sidok recommends sticking to a simple project over anything with a complicated pattern, making it easier to multitask and even chat with those around you.

"You don't have to tackle some intense project," she said.

While Sidok had made herself a special yarn bag to carry while dancing, Põlder said attendees can also borrow one on site. Craft supplies are available for purchase as well, and anyone who gets stuck with their project can turn to Sidok for help.

Põhjala Factory's next Knitting Rave kicks off this Friday at 6 p.m.

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Editor: Annika Remmel, Aili Vahtla

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