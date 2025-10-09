Nationwide e-Calculation takes place between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thursday

On Thursday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., the nationwide math competition e-calculation test takes place for the second time. Everyone is invited to put their school-acquired math skills to the test.

The competition was designed by TalTech University and ERR and is available on the website erehkendus.err.ee.

Participation is open to everyone, regardless of age or location, using either a computer or a smartphone.

The competition consists of twelve tasks that cover the full spectrum of school mathematics from grades 1 through 12. The tasks were created by experienced math teachers.

The main innovation this year is the introduction of team formation. This allows participants to compare results within their class, circle of friends, or workplace, and to determine who is the best at solving math problems.

TalTech ERR, SEB, and other partners will provide prizes for the top and fastest solvers. Winners will be determined based on both the accuracy of answers and the speed of solving.

The aim of the initiative is to promote mathematics as an essential life skill and to highlight its presence in other areas of life as well. Last year, over 30,000 people participated in the event.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!