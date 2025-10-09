X!

Nationwide e-Calculation takes place between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thursday

News
The 2020 e-Calculation takes place on October 9.
The 2020 e-Calculation takes place on October 9. Source: Siiri Taimla/Taltech
News

On Thursday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., the nationwide math competition e-calculation test takes place for the second time. Everyone is invited to put their school-acquired math skills to the test.

The competition was designed by TalTech University and ERR and is available on the website erehkendus.err.ee.

Participation is open to everyone, regardless of age or location, using either a computer or a smartphone.

The competition consists of twelve tasks that cover the full spectrum of school mathematics from grades 1 through 12. The tasks were created by experienced math teachers.

The main innovation this year is the introduction of team formation. This allows participants to compare results within their class, circle of friends, or workplace, and to determine who is the best at solving math problems.

TalTech ERR, SEB, and other partners will provide prizes for the top and fastest solvers. Winners will be determined based on both the accuracy of answers and the speed of solving.

The aim of the initiative is to promote mathematics as an essential life skill and to highlight its presence in other areas of life as well. Last year, over 30,000 people participated in the event.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Jaan-Juhan Oidermaa, Helen Wright

play on October 9

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:16

Estonia trails bigger countries in resuming US package deliveries

13:03

Gallery: 2 high-rise buildings planned for Tallinn's Volta Quarter

13:01

Gallery: Teachers and rescue workers protest for higher wages

12:43

Court bars bear cull of five animals, following appeal

12:36

Government green-lights EDF future capability and innovation command unit

12:16

Apartment owners in small towns struggle with soaring district heating bills

11:34

Tallinn schools still short on teachers after school year begins

10:59

Estonian women's chess team draw against England in Euro champs

10:27

Animal welfare organizations split on new protection bill

09:59

Russia's GRU parcel bomb operation traced to Estonia

be prepared!

Most Read articles

08.10

3 sisters jailed for accepting bribes at Russian-Estonian border crossing

05.10

Estonia, EU introducing new entry/exit system from October 12

08.10

Tallinn Airport: Ryanair's flight cancellations are pressure and scare tactics Updated

07.10

EU heads of state meeting in Tallinn to bring traffic restrictions

08.10

Estonian Defense League member jailed for collaborating with Russian intelligence Updated

07.10

Italy makes squad changes ahead of World Cup qualifier clash with Estonia

08.10

City of Tallinn buys €6.2 million historic property to house business incubator

07.10

Is it still possible to find a daily lunch special for €5 in Tallinn?

08.10

Wizz Air to launch Vilnius and Gdansk routes from Tallinn

08.10

TalTech to study Islam's contribution to the public sphere

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo