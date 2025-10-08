X!

Rector: Chronic mathematics teacher shortage letting down thousands of young people

Tiit Land.
Tiit Land. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Tomorrow's nationwide math contest e-calculation spotlights Estonians' math skills. TalTech rector Tiit Land warns thousands of young people lack basics amid a teacher shortage.

The shortage of math teachers in Estonia's education system is a chronic and worsening problem, Tiit Land said on Vikerhommik. It is directly reflected in learning outcomes. For example, nearly a quarter of students fail the basic school math exam, scoring under 50 points out of 100 — and in some schools, more than half do. "Those are likely the schools struggling to find teachers, both in math and in the sciences," the rector said.

Basic school final grades as a crucial time

The problem is most pronounced in the final years of basic school. According to Tiit Land, many students — especially boys — begin to struggle in the eighth and ninth grades, losing interest in the subject as a result. "Once that interest is gone, it's much harder to regain later. If we could reduce the failure rate in basic school from a quarter to half of that — mathematically, to 12.5 percent — it would make a big difference," he said.

The gaps that emerge in basic school only deepen in upper secondary school, which is also reflected in national exam results. The average score on the narrower math exam has remained below 50 points for years — a result Land considers essentially a failing grade.

Unlike the basic school exam, the upper secondary math exam has no passing threshold, which Land finds unreasonable. "If the threshold is one point out of 100, it means writing your name and perhaps showing some calculation," he noted. As a result, thousands of young people each year move on with insufficient math skills, and their numbers continue to grow.

The dangerous lure of AI

In addition to the shortage of teachers, the rector sees the rapid spread of artificial intelligence as a new challenge. Language models such as ChatGPT can solve even complex word problems in seconds. While this makes it easier for young people to complete assignments, it also hinders the development of independent thinking.

Biochemist and neurochemist Tiit Land expressed concern that this could even affect young people's brain development. "If we let ChatGPT do all the work, our brains will actually degenerate. We stop forming connections between our own neurons," he explained. Land noted that as a result, people in the future might struggle even with much simpler tasks. The rector emphasized that artificial intelligence should make life easier, not replace human thinking.

Participants in tomorrow's e-calculation (e-rehkendus) competition are also asked not to use AI assistance. Organizers are relying on honesty, though the speed of completion might give away any shortcuts. "If someone manages to solve all 12 problems in six minutes — especially the last ones meant for grades 10, 11 and 12 — then you have to wonder whether the answers came from their own head or someone else's," Land said with a smile.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Jaan-Juhan Oidermaa

