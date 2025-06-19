X!

Estonian schools' state exam results improve slightly on year

News
Math class at Peetri School. Photo is illustrative.
Math class at Peetri School. Photo is illustrative. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The preliminary results for both state and basic school exams have been released. Compared to last year, the average scores for the state exams have risen somewhat, with only the average score for the narrower version of the mathematics exam showing a slight decline, the Education and Youth Board announced.

High school graduates had the opportunity to take the state exam in Estonian, Estonian as a second language, mathematics and a foreign language.

A total of 11,680 candidates took the state exams this year. Of these, 9,314 were high school students, 1,830 were students at vocational education institutions and 537 were individuals who had previously obtained secondary education. Unlike last year, the number of exam-takers did not decrease — instead, it rose by nearly a thousand.

"In recent years, results across all exams have gradually but steadily improved, approaching pre-COVID levels. This year, it was encouraging to see that both the average score and the pass rate for the Estonian as a second language exam increased. There were also notable gains in the results of the broad mathematics exam and the Cambridge English language exam," said Alge Ilosaar, head of the Education and Youth Board's assessment center.

This year, there were 85 perfect scores in total.

While state exam results showed a steady upward trend, Ilosaar noted that this was not the case for basic school exams. Of particular concern is the growing gap in mathematics performance between Estonian- and Russian-speaking students, with the latter scoring significantly lower.

"Although basic school instruction is the responsibility of individual schools, the widening of this gap needs attention at the national level. We must work on identifying its causes," Ilosaar added.

Ilosaar also expressed concern that in 2025, there were 135 schools in Estonia where more than 30 percent of students did not meet the minimum threshold on the mathematics exam.

Both the state and basic school final exam papers are prepared by subject-specific examination committees composed of university experts and active teachers, based on the exam specification document.

The purpose of the exams is to provide students, parents, schools, school operators and the state with as objective and comparable feedback as possible on the effectiveness of teaching and learning. "When designing exam tasks, it is essential to ensure that every student has the opportunity to demonstrate their acquired knowledge and skills, rather than being tested on how they handle exceptional or unusually complex situations," Ilosaar noted.

The results mentioned are preliminary as of June 19. A summary of state exam statistics and more detailed analyses will be published in the fall.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:30

NB8 and Poland want to block Russian soldiers from Schengen Zone

18:28

First half of June exceptionally rainy across Estonia

17:48

First of its kind in Estonia €104-million central hospital opens in Viljandi

17:21

Entomologist: Good mood is needed to cope with this summer's mosquitoes

16:57

Estonian embassy's London hub joins growing network promoting exports

16:43

Traffic modeling reveals roundabout as best solution for Kristiine intersection

16:24

Estonian schools' state exam results improve slightly on year

15:58

Kaisa Esko: What is making Estonian residents feel insecure?

15:41

Former minister recommends buying a minority stake in airBaltic for information

15:10

Appeals court upholds acquittal of high-ranking Estonian police officials

be prepared!

Most Read articles

18.06

Estonia, Finland warn vessels of 'significantly increased' navigation system interference Updated

11:40

Michelin selects 43 Estonian restaurants for 2025 guide

18.06

Sharp divide between foreign policy views of Estonians and Russians in Estonia

08:11

False narratives: How Narva was rebuilt from the ruins of war

18.06

Thousands fewer people designated unable to work in Estonia in recent years

09:25

Tallinn wants to restrict short term rental apartments in Old Town

13:52

Estonia abandons target to produce 100% of domestic energy renewably

15:58

Kaisa Esko: What is making Estonian residents feel insecure?

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo