New school complex to be built in Narva

The new school building in Narva.
The new school building in Narva. Source: Arhitektuuribüroo Molumba
Design work has begun on a €20 million school complex in Narva's Soldina residential district for more than 700 students, which is expected to open in three years.

Narva's City Development and Economy Department and the Tallinn-based architecture firm Molumba signed a contract on February 12 to design the new basic school building in Narva's Soldina district, Põhjarannik writes.

The cost of the design work is nearly €800,000, including VAT, and the designers are the authors of the winning architectural competition entry "Ristik."

The new school is being designed for Mõisa tänav on the site of the Soldino School, which was closed in 2024, and the Väikevend kindergarten, which ceased operations in 2015. Demolition of these buildings and landscaping of the site are currently in their final stages.

Students from Narva Pähklimäe School, Narva 6th School and Narva Paju School will be transferred to the new school.

The new school building will provide up to 734 student places, including for students requiring special and enhanced support, the city council has said.

The new school must be ready for use no later than September 1, 2029.

The project's estimated total cost is €20 million, of which €16.9 million will be financed through support from the Ministry of Education and Research under the basic school network reorganization measure. The state has allocated nearly €3 million in additional funding for the project.

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Helen Wright

