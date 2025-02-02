Pärnu to cover new bridge pillars with murals in bid to stop graffiti

Pärnu City Government wants to cover the pillars of its newest bridge with murals to prevent them from being covered in graffiti.

"There is a large amount of bare concrete surface under the third bridge, including on the stairs and elevator shafts leading to the bridge. The broader goal is to cover these bare surfaces with street art that enriches Pärnu's urban space and the area beneath the bridge. But a more pragmatic reason is that these currently bare surfaces are quite attractive for uncontrolled artwork," explained Pärnu city architect Siim Orav.

He said the pillars of the new bridge have already been vandalized with graffiti several times.

The city has announced a design competition to find an artistic solution for the pillars, preferably one related to Pärnu.

"These could be historical city views, themes related to the river and water, nature, the aquatic environment, living spaces, watercraft—something along those lines, topics connected to the bridge," Orav listed.

The city architect said the work should be completed by the spring.

"We want to select the winning design by the end of March, then sign contracts with the artists. As soon as the weather is warm enough to allow painting, in April or May, the murals will be completed so that they are ready in time for the bridge's opening in the summer," he said.

The murals on the bridge pillars will cost the city approximately €30,000.

