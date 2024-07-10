New Pärnu bridge arch completed

The arch for Pärnu's new bridge.
The arch for Pärnu's new bridge. Source: Verner Vilgas/ERR
The 950-ton arch of the summer capital's newest bridge has been completed and will installed at the end of August. It took approximately one month to assemble.

Once completed, the bridge will link the South bank of the Pärnu River to the rest of the city, connecting Laia tänav with Raba tänav. 

Building work started a year ago in July 2023 after several delays.

Now, as well as the arch, a roundabout has been completed on the right side of the river leading to the new bridge. A second roundabout will be built on the left side after the arch has been moved into position.

Steel rods connecting the arch structure and the longitudinal beam are being installed this week, Robert Sinikas, a member of the board of INF Infra told Tuesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera".

"The work we have done has gone without a hitch, the details fit together nicely. We were a little worried that it would be more difficult to fit them together, but now it's fine, we managed it," he added.

The arch was originally on track to be installed in July, but this has been pushed back until the end of August as there were delays with the steel rods.

The bridge will be 270m long when completed and cost €28 million. It should be completed by July 2025.

A rendering of the new bridge. Source: InfraBIM OÜ

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

