Gallery: New Pärnu bridge arch moves into position

News
Pärnu's new bridge was moved into position on August 19, 2024.
Open gallery
33 photos
News

On Monday, the arch of Pärnu's new bridge began its journey to its final destination. The work should be completed this week.

The 140-meter-long and 950-ton structure has been assembled on the riverside over the last month. Special equipment from the Netherlands was then brought to Estonia to move it into position.

On Monday morning, the arch was moved almost 120 meters towards the river, then approximately 100 meters above it, and was expected to be 20 meters from its final location by the end of the day.

"We've checked that everything is safe and that the bridge can keep its geometry during transport. To do this, we have also installed reinforcing elements on the bridge. If all goes well, we will finish the work on Wednesday evening, but of course we depend on the weather. If the wind speed is expected to exceed 14 metres per second, we will be forced to halt our operation," said Robert Sinikas, a member of the board of INF Infra, the company building the bridge.

For safety reasons, the area has been closed to water traffic for the next five days.

The new bridge will be Estonia's longest, with a total span of 140 meters. Once completed, the bridge will link the South bank of the Pärnu River to the rest of the city, connecting Laia tänav with Raba tänav. 

A rendering of the new bridge. Source: InfraBIM OÜ

The construction of the new bridge in Pärnu started last summer and has cost more than €26 million to construct.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:11

Gallery: August 20 Club holds annual meeting

13:35

Hot summer leads to Estonian butter shortage

11:20

Museum gifted three Baltic German family portraits

10:50

Tender announced for ammunition production at Estonia's Ämari military base

10:14

New bikesharing service launches in Tallinn Updated

08:35

Number of Job seekers rising, but vacancies falling

07:36

Tallinn fires hobby school director over deportation comments

07:15

Gallery: New Pärnu bridge arch moves into position

07:00

Restoration of independence: Events of August 20, 1991 explained

19.08

Gallery: Rita Ray wins President's Young Cultural Figure award

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

16.08

Tallinn to mark Estonia's Restoration of Independence Day with free concert

07:00

Restoration of independence: Events of August 20, 1991 explained

19.08

Pikk Hermann tower open to the public on Restoration of Independence Day

08:35

Number of Job seekers rising, but vacancies falling

19.08

Prime minister: Government will make final decision on new taxes

10:14

New bikesharing service launches in Tallinn Updated

07:15

Gallery: New Pärnu bridge arch moves into position

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo