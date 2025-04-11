Pärnu riverbank fortification work may affect cooling plant, company warns

The City of Pärnu is set to begin renovating the riverbank fortification along its riverfront promenade this summer — but a local district heating and cooling provider warns the work could seriously disrupt its nearby cooling plant.

Reconstruction work is set to begin this June on the riverbank reinforcement next to Pärnu's City Center Bridge. Local energy company Gren Eesti is concerned that the project could interfere with the operation of its nearby district cooling plant, which services business buildings in the city center.

According to Gren Eesti chief Margo Külaots, water for the cooling plant is drawn from the Pärnu River near the location where work on the riverbank fortification is planned to take place.

"Our clients need that district cooling — we have to ensure that service," Külaots told ERR. "It's definitely especially important in the summer, when Pärnu is packed with visitors and people want to enjoy that comfort. This intensive activity, construction work on the riverbed, will definitely cause side effects, like stirring up mud or sediment from the bottom, or possibly displacing pipes, and that could seriously disrupt our provision of cooling services."

He noted that the company wants to ensure that no mud or sediment reaches the water intake point throughout the course of the project, and is awaiting a solution from the Pärnu city government.

The city has not involved them in the planning of this work at all, he claimed, adding that they submitted a written notice to the city regarding the matter.

"The idea behind this appeal was the fact that, as a rule, the party causing a disruption should take certain steps to prevent that disruption — whether that means better timing the scheduling of] this work or implementing additional mitigation measures," Külaots explained.

Pärnu city government public relations chief Anu Juurma-Saks said the city believes the reconstruction of the riverbank fortification should not interfere with the cooling plant's operations, but they will definitely communicate with the energy company before work on the project begins.

"The permit was issued at the end of last year, and at that time, we reviewed all of the infrastructure there and saw no issues," Juurma-Saks recalled. "But whenever we begin a major construction project, we always contact all utility providers just before starting work.

The concern, she noted, is specifically over suspended solids in the water of the Pärnu River.

"But the Environmental Board has also spoken to us about the suspended solids and the need to monitor them," the city official said. "And a meeting between the city government and Gren is already scheduled for next week."

