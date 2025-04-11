X!

Pärnu riverbank fortification work may affect cooling plant, company warns

News
Pärnu City Center Bridge.
Pärnu City Center Bridge. Source: ERR
News

The City of Pärnu is set to begin renovating the riverbank fortification along its riverfront promenade this summer — but a local district heating and cooling provider warns the work could seriously disrupt its nearby cooling plant.

Reconstruction work is set to begin this June on the riverbank reinforcement next to Pärnu's City Center Bridge. Local energy company Gren Eesti is concerned that the project could interfere with the operation of its nearby district cooling plant, which services business buildings in the city center.

According to Gren Eesti chief Margo Külaots, water for the cooling plant is drawn from the Pärnu River near the location where work on the riverbank fortification is planned to take place.

"Our clients need that district cooling — we have to ensure that service," Külaots told ERR. "It's definitely especially important in the summer, when Pärnu is packed with visitors and people want to enjoy that comfort. This intensive activity, construction work on the riverbed, will definitely cause side effects, like stirring up mud or sediment from the bottom, or possibly displacing pipes, and that could seriously disrupt our provision of cooling services."

He noted that the company wants to ensure that no mud or sediment reaches the water intake point throughout the course of the project, and is awaiting a solution from the Pärnu city government.

The city has not involved them in the planning of this work at all, he claimed, adding that they submitted a written notice to the city regarding the matter.

"The idea behind this appeal was the fact that, as a rule, the party causing a disruption should take certain steps to prevent that disruption — whether that means better timing the scheduling of] this work or implementing additional mitigation measures," Külaots explained.

Pärnu city government public relations chief Anu Juurma-Saks said the city believes the reconstruction of the riverbank fortification should not interfere with the cooling plant's operations, but they will definitely communicate with the energy company before work on the project begins.

"The permit was issued at the end of last year, and at that time, we reviewed all of the infrastructure there and saw no issues," Juurma-Saks recalled. "But whenever we begin a major construction project, we always contact all utility providers just before starting work.

The concern, she noted, is specifically over suspended solids in the water of the Pärnu River.

"But the Environmental Board has also spoken to us about the suspended solids and the need to monitor them," the city official said. "And a meeting between the city government and Gren is already scheduled for next week."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:43

Central bank: Estonia sees rise in imports and exports in February

16:16

Archers Meeri-Marita Paas and Lisell Jäätma secure World Games spots

15:49

Pärnu riverbank fortification work may affect cooling plant, company warns

15:32

Mark Lajal out in both singles and doubles in Florida

15:29

Party quarterly reports: Isamaa took in €100,000 from Parvel Pruunsild in Q1 2025 Updated

14:58

Ratings: Isamaa support down to 20 percent

14:51

EDF intelligence: Ukrainian forces still present in small area in Kursk

13:58

Estonian minister: Kiwala seizure shows Russian shadow fleet deterrent 'works well'

13:31

Defense industry park plans spark mixed local reactions

13:05

Exotic bird farm in Southeastern Estonia setting up its own genetics lab

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

12:28

Estonian navy detains Russian 'shadow fleet' oil tanker

10.04

German electronic music legends Kraftwerk announce November Tallinn show

10.04

Estonia's volunteer Defense League creates first cavalry unit since 1991

09.04

Students will be able to leave school with no exam results in future

10.04

Russia criticizes Estonia's church foreign influence law

10.04

Police suspect Saaremaa shipbuilder of tax and subsidy fraud Updated

10.04

Estonia tightens church law to curb foreign influence, protect national security Updated

10.04

Narva man gets 10-month suspended sentence for attack on Ukraine war veteran

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo