Health Board: 453 hospitalized covid patients, 1,634 new cases, five deaths

On Saturday morning, 453 coronavirus patients were being treated in hospital and 1,643 new cases were confirmed during the last day, the Health Board said. There were five deaths.

Of the patients being treated in hospital, 320 have been admitted while suffering from severe symptoms. 213 people are not vaccinated, which is 66.6 percent. During the last day 63 new cases were opened.

Estonian hospitals' have enough staff to treat approximately 600 coronavirus patients.

There were 1,643 new cases confirmed, the highest number since mid-March. Of these new cases, 1,048 people were not vaccinated. In total, 8,993 tests were analyzed and the positive share was 18.3 percent.

The 14-day infection rate is 1,238.17 per 100,000 inhabitants.

There were five deaths: four men aged 57, 67, 74 and 95. One woman aged 77 also passed away.

Yesterday, 3,961 vaccines were administered and of these 2,742 were first doses. So far, 55.4 percent of the whole Estonian population - including children - have been vaccinated.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

Keep your distance in public places.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Wash your hads frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

You can also get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

