Seven people with coronavirus die in past day

A COVID-19 sign on a door at North Estonia Medical Centre in Tallinn.
A COVID-19 sign on a door at North Estonia Medical Centre in Tallinn. Source: ERR
Seven people died and 466 required hospital treatment for Covid in the last 24 hours.

Of 466 patients hospitalized, 333 require treatment for severe COVID-19 of whom 255 or 68 percent are unvaccinated and 108 or 32 percent have completed the immunization cycle, the Health Board said.

Hospitals opened 46 new treatment cases.

Seven people infected with the coronavirus died, the youngest of them 74 years of age.

A total of 9,137 tests were analyzed of which 1,787 came back positive. Of the people tested, 1,185 were unvaccinated and 602 had completed vaccination.

Vaccine doses administered came to 2,093, putting the total at 1,415,740 doses. Total vaccination coverage with two doses stands at 55.4 percent as of Sunday morning.

