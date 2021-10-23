Medical association urges everyone to get vaccinated

The council of the Estonian Medical Association met in Saaremaa on Friday and issued a statement advising people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to support the health service.

The doctors said the number of coronavirus patients in hospital is increasing day by day and a situation where scheduled treatment is stopped completely and the treatment of patients in life-threatening condition is at risk is tangible.

"It is difficult to choose which of the COVID-19 patients in intensive care to treat or not to treat. Essentially only unvaccinated patients end up in intensive care," Jaan Sutt, president of the Estonian Medical Association, said.

Suspending scheduled treatment is unfair to people and their health can deteriorate irreversibly while waiting, the statement said.

Estonia has reached a situation where nurses, carers and doctors are exhausted and there are not enough specialists, it added.

"Today, every person in Estonia has access to the vaccine. Your family doctor is the best advisor when arranging vaccination. A rural municipality or city government social worker can help you go and get vaccinated. Do not miss the opportunity to survive this crisis," the statement said.

Doctors also recommend canceling large gatherings planned for the school holidays as it is impossible to avoid close contact there.

"If we want to be part of the Nordic countries and at some point lift the restrictions, we must reach the same high level of vaccination. The medical community thanks all the people who have been vaccinated and turns to all unvaccinated fellow citizens: please go and get vaccinated," the Medical Association said in its statement.

--

