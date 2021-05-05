Health Board: 430 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, six deaths

430 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in the past day, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Wednesday. There were six deaths.

In total, 4,881 tests were analyzed giving a positive share of 8.8 percent. The 14-day infection rate is 363.2 per 100,000 inhabitants compared to 366.4 on Tuesday.

213 cases were reported in Harju County and 162 of those were in Tallinn.

There were 61 cases in Ida-Viru County, 37 in Pärnu County, 31 in Tartu County, 15 in Lääne-Viru County, 14 in Põlva County, 13 in Lääne County, 11 in Valga County and 10 in Viljandi County.

Eight cases were reported in Rapla County, four in Saare County, two each in Jõgeva and Järva counties and one in Võru County. There were no cases in Hiuu County and eight cases had no information in the population register.

301 patients are being treated in hospital and 23 new cases were opened during the last day. The average age of a patient receiving treatment for Covid-19 is 68.

There were six deaths which takes the total to 1,183.

8,714 vaccines were administered of those 4,878 were first doses and 3,772 were second doses. In total, 346,940 people have been given the first dose.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!