Health Board: 287 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

287 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in the last 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Wednesday.

In total, 4,246 tests were analyzed and the positive share was 6.8 percent. Of those 238 people (83 percent) had not been vaccinated and 49 (17.1 percent) had finished the vaccination cycle.

The 14-day infection rate is 270.9 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Ninety-two new cases were reported in Harju County and 49 of those were in Tallinn. There were 62 cases in Tartu County, 25 in Pärnu County, 16 in Järva County, 12 each in Viljandi and Ida-Viru counties, 11 in Võru County and 10 each in Põlva and Lääne-Viru counties.

Nine cases were recorded in Saare County, eight in Jõgeva County, seven in Valga County, three in Rapla County and two in Hiiu County. Eight cases had no information in the population register.

As of Wednesday morning, there are 89 people being treated in hospital and 12 cases were opened overnight.

So far, 697,527 people have been vaccinated at least once against covid-19 and 603,044 people have finished the vaccination cycle.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

