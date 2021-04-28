Health Board: 396 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, no deaths

396 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in the last 24 hours, the Health Board said on Wednesday. There were no deaths for the first time since November.

In total, 4,757 tests were analyzed giving a positive share of 8.3 percent. The 14-day infection rate is now 422,2 per 100.000 inhabitants.

216 cases were reported in Harju County and 175 of those were in Tallinn.

Fifty-two cases were recorded in Ida-Viru County, 20 in Lääne-Viru County, 19 in Pärnu County, 18 in Järva County, 13 in Tartu County and 10 in Viljandi County,

There were nine new cases each in Põlva and Valga counties, eight in Rapla County, seven in Saare County, five in Jõgeva County, two in Võru County and one on Lääne County. There were no cases in Hiiu County and seven cases had no information in the population register.

Thirty-four new patients were admitted to hospitals and 371 patients are being treated for coronavirus. The average age of a patient is 68 and there are 279 patients over 60, which is 75 percent.

In total, 1,148 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus.

6,851 vaccinations were carried out yesterday.

