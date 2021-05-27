Health Board: 144 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

144 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in the last day, the Health Board said on Thursday.

In total, 3,907 tests were analyzed giving a positive share of 3.7 percent. The 14-day infection rate is 210.4 per 100,000 people.

There were 48 cases in Harju County and 36 of those were in Tallinn.

Forty-five cases were confirmed in Ida-Viru County, 10 in Tartu County, nine in Pärnu County and seven in Põlva County.

There were five each in Valga and Viljandi counties, three each in Võru and Rapla counties, two in Lääne-Viru County and one each in Jõgeva and Lääne counties. Five cases had no place of residence in the population register.

There were no new cases reported in Hiiu, Järva and Saare counties.

147 people are being treated in hospital and 16 cases were opened overnight.

11,414 vaccine doses were administered yesterday and 452,861 people have been given at least one dose. So far, 237,554 people have received two doses.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store.

