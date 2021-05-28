Heath Board: 140 new coronavirus cases, three deaths

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Coronavirus vaccinations taking place at Sõle Sports Center on April 3, 2021. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

140 cases of coronavirus were diagnosed during the last day, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Friday. There were three deaths.

In total, 4,076 coronavirus tests were analyzed and the positive share was 3.4 percent. The 14-day infection rate is 200 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Forty-six cases were recorded in Harju County and 32 of those were in Tallinn.

There were 45 cases in Ida-Viru County, 11 in Pärnu County, 10 in Tarty County, nine in Valga County, seven in Viljandi County, five in Võru County, three in Põlva County and one each in Jõgeva, Rapla and Saare counties. There was one case with no information in the population register.

There were no cases in Hiiu, Järva, Lääne and Lääne-Viru counties. 

Twelve new-19 cases were opened in hospitals during the day and 137 patients and being treated in hospital, 10 fewer than yesterday. There are 16 patients in intensive care and nine are using ventilators. The average age of patients in hospital is 69 years.

16,181 vaccines were administered during the day. So far, 458,598 people have been vaccinated and 249,133 people had two doses.

Vaccination coverage among Estonian residents is 34.5 percent.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

  • The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.
  • In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.
  • Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.
  • Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.
  • When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.
  • Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.
  • People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:36

'Smartovkas' most energy-efficient reconstructed buildings in Estonia

17:14

Vaccination times to be added daily rather than weekly

16:53

Government creates anti-Semitism workgroup

16:46

Tallinn public transport corruption case to go to court next month

16:24

80 percent of health care employees now vaccinated

16:08

Baltics planning to revive 'travel bubble'

15:52

Belarusian cyclists not taking part in Tour of Estonia race

15:21

EDF commander: Cuts won't involve coastal defense development

14:49

Bank of Estonia: Salaries growing due to redundancies in low-wage sectors

14:26

Victory Day parade decision will be made next week

13:58

Gallery: Spring Storm ongoing despite reservist participation restrictions

13:23

Court acquits ex-minister Marti Kuusik of domestic violence charges Updated

13:19

President issues apology to former minister cleared of domestic violence

12:53

Tiit Haagma, bass player with legendary Estonian band Ruja, dies

12:21

Ambassador: Belarus 'a threat to international peace and security'

11:52

Government supports abolition of home loan interest tax exemption

11:32

Reform Party deputy chairman on state's overspending

11:00

Heath Board: 140 new coronavirus cases, three deaths

10:26

Tartu landmarks lit up to support Belarusian journalist

09:53

Estonia among first to join EU's digital covid-19 vaccination passport

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: