Heath Board: 140 new coronavirus cases, three deaths

140 cases of coronavirus were diagnosed during the last day, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Friday. There were three deaths.

In total, 4,076 coronavirus tests were analyzed and the positive share was 3.4 percent. The 14-day infection rate is 200 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Forty-six cases were recorded in Harju County and 32 of those were in Tallinn.

There were 45 cases in Ida-Viru County, 11 in Pärnu County, 10 in Tarty County, nine in Valga County, seven in Viljandi County, five in Võru County, three in Põlva County and one each in Jõgeva, Rapla and Saare counties. There was one case with no information in the population register.

There were no cases in Hiiu, Järva, Lääne and Lääne-Viru counties.

Twelve new-19 cases were opened in hospitals during the day and 137 patients and being treated in hospital, 10 fewer than yesterday. There are 16 patients in intensive care and nine are using ventilators. The average age of patients in hospital is 69 years.

16,181 vaccines were administered during the day. So far, 458,598 people have been vaccinated and 249,133 people had two doses.

Vaccination coverage among Estonian residents is 34.5 percent.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store.

