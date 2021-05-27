Coronavirus round-up: May 17-23

Over the last two weeks (May 10-23) the number of new cases and deaths continued to fall across Estonia.

ERR News has rounded up the most important news and data about the coronavirus in Estonia from the last week and put it in one place.

This round-up is usually published on Monday or Tuesday, because the results for Sunday of the previous week are released on Monday morning, only making it possible to analyze the previous week's results after the data has been reported.

You can find the following graphs below:

The total number of new cases diagnosed by week;

New cases by day for May 10-16 and May 17-23;

New cases by county by week;

New cases compared with deaths and hospital releases;

Total number of positive and negative tests by week;

Deaths of covid-positive patients by week;

Number of coronavirus vaccine doses administered in Estonia by week.

The data has been taken from the Health Board and Koroonakaart.

In the graphs below, you can add or take away data from the graphs by clicking on the colored dots below. The data points are (mostly) dated with each Monday's date.

Overview: After a week's break the coronavirus round-up returns.

During the last two weeks, general vaccination was opened to the over 16-49 age group and restrictions have continued to be relaxed. The infection rate R has fallen to 0.86.

New restrictions were introduced on Monday, which can be read here.

By week: There were 1,869 cases diagnosed during the week starting May 10 and 1,465 cases in the week starting May 17. The previous week, and last time the round-up was published (May 3), 2,283 cases were diagnosed.

There were 19 and 18 deaths, respectively, compared to 35 in the week starting May 3.

The 14-day infection rate was 236.1 per 100,000 inhabitants on Monday (May 24).

By day: Last week (May 10-16), the highest number of new cases on a single day was 328 but every other day was under 300. The lowest number was 77 - the first time fewer than 100 cases have been diagnosed since November.

There were 18 deaths and the highest number on a single day was six and the lowest was zero.

Data for both weeks is shown on the graph below.

By county: There was a decrease in new cases in all counties over the past two weeks.

Last week (May 17-23), there were 572 new cases in Harju County compared to 739 the week before (May 10-16) - which is the lowest number since the start of November.

Cases fell in Ida-Viru County from 448 to 333, in Tartu County from 193 to 148 and in Pärnu County from 166 to 107. Saare County's cases fell from 17 to nine.

In Lääne-Viru County cases stayed the same at 40 and 42, as did Võru County's which were 26 and 23.

Pärnu County's had a total of 176, similar to 183 the week before. Saare County's case stayed the same.

In the graph below, you can add or take away data from the graph by clicking on the colored dots.

Hospital releases: 170 people were released from hospital last week - the lowest since mid-December, compared to 234 the week before (May 10-16).

On Monday, 187 people were being treated in hospitals across Estonia. The rate of admitted patients is falling and hospitals are starting to shut their coronavirus wards.

Positive and negative tests by week: There were 1,465 positive tests last week and 31,106 negatives which gives a total of 32,571, similar to previous weeks.

The average positive share per day has fallen to 4.27 percent from 5.94 percent the week before.

Deaths: There were 18 deaths last week, compared to 19 the week before. This is the lowest since the start of December 2020.

The total number of people who have died after being diagnosed with coronavirus in Estonia is 1,242, as of Wednesday (May 26).

Vaccinations: In total, 36,146 people were vaccinated with a first dose last week (May 17-23), data from the Health Board shows. In total, 61,479 vaccinations were administered. Slight under half were second doses.

At the time of publication (May 27), 447,072 people had received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Vaccinations by sex, county and age: At the time of publication, the majority of counties have a vaccination rate of over 40 percent and several are over 50 percent.

As always, Hiiu County still has the highest coverage rate of over 61 percent. Harju and Ida-Viru counties still have the lowest rates at 38.48 percent and 28.86 percent.

As of Wednesday, 258,326 women and 188,362 men had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Vaccine coverage is now more than 69 percent for people over 70 and 60 percent for people over 80, an increase of 2 percent each.

