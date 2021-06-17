Health Board: 40 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed

Social distancing "Stay Healthy!" sign on Tallinn's Reidi Road. Source: Aron Urb/ Stenbock House
Forty new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed during the last day, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Thursday.

4,217 tests were analyzed in the last day and the positive share was 0.9 percent. The 14-day infection rate is 59.1 percent per 100,000 inhabitants.  

There were 12 cases reported in Harju County and nine of those were in Tallinn. Seven cases were recorded in Ida-Viru County, six in Tartu County, four in Rapla County, three in Pärnu County, two in Võru County and one each in Järva, Põlva, Saare and Valga counties. Two cases had no information in the population register.

There are 52 patients being treated in hospital and five new cases were opened overnight.

13,250 vaccinations were administered on Wednesday. The total number of vaccinated people is 533,451 and 368,163 people have completed the vaccination cycle. 49.2 percent of the adult population has been vaccinated so far.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

  • The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.
  • In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.
  • Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.
  • Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.
  • When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.
  • Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.
  • People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here. 

Editor: Helen Wright

Health Board: 40 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed

