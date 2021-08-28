Health Board: 324 coronavirus cases diagnosed

During the last day, 324 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed across Estonia, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Saturday.

In total, 4,689 tests were analyzed and the positive share was 6.9 percent. Of those, 75.9 percent were unvaccinated and 24.1 percent were fully vaccinated. The 14-day infection rate is 318 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The majority of cases - 120 - were reported in Harju County and 85 of those were in Tallinn

There were 45 new cases in Tartu County, 41 in Viljandi County, 18 in Ida-Viru County, 16 each in Rapla, Järva and Saare counties, 13 each Pärnu and Võru, nine in Põlva County, eight in Jõgeva County, seven in Lääne-Viru County, six in Lääne County and one in Lääne County. There were no cases in Hiiu County. Five cases had no information in the population register.

There were sixteen new cases opened in hospitals during the last day and 102 patients are receiving treatment. The Health Board said 82 percent of patients are unvaccinated. The average age of those receiving treatment is 65.

There were no deaths yesterday.

4,818 doses of vaccine were administered on Friday, taking the total number of people vaccinated at least once to 720,083. So far, 622,288 people have finished the vaccination cycle.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!