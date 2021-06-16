Health Board: 59 new coronavirus cases

A social distancing sign in Tartu. Source: Ahto Sooaru.
Fifty-nine new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed during the last day, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Wednesday.

In total, 4,148 tests were analyzed and the positive share was 1.4 percent. The 14-day infection rate is 64.1 per 100,000 inhabitants.

There were 24 cases in Harju County and 17 of those were in Tallinn. Nineteen cases were reported in Ida-Viru County, five in Pärnu County, four in Lääne County, two in Saare County and there was one case each in Jõgeva, Järva, Põlva, Tartu and Lääne-Viru counties. Two cases had no information in the population register.

Fifty-nine people are being treated in hospital and six cases were opened overnight. The average age of a patient is 65.

Yesterday, 10,588 vaccine doses were administered and so far 530,531 people have been vaccinated at least once. 357,374 people have completed the vaccination cycle.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

  • The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.
  • In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.
  • Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.
  • Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.
  • When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.
  • Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.
  • People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

