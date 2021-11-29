Health Board: 306 hospitalized patients, 311 cases, 7 deaths

There are 306 patients being treated for coronavirus in Estonia's hospitals on Monday, the Health Board said. Seven people died during the last day and 311 new cases were confirmed.

Of those in hospital, 254 people have a serious case of coronavirus and 186 patients - 73.2 percent - have not been vaccinated. Twenty-four people are using ventilators. Thirty-three new cases were opened during the last day.

Seven people infected with coronavirus died, they were aged between 71 and 89.

In total, 3,999 tests were analyzed and 311 were positive. This gives a positive share of 7.8 percent. Of these, 206 people were unvaccinated.

The 14-day infection rate is 696.55 per 100,000 people.

On Sunday, 246 received the first dose of a vaccine and 951 were administered in total. The coverage rate of the whole population is 59.1 percent.

Health Board: Hospital workload in the northern region is steadily falling

Urmas Sule, head of the Health Board's crisis unit, told ERR on Monday hospitals' workload in the northern region is falling. There are currently 143 patients in hosptal.

However, the fall has not been so fast in the south and there are 163 patients being treated. Yesterday the majority of new patients were taken to Tartu University Hospital and Narva Hospital, he said.

"The steady decline in overall morbidity that is taking place still gives us confidence that the need for hospital care should continue to decline this week," Sule said. This will allow hospitals to care for non-covid patients.

He reiterated the comments from other health experts, saying information about the new Omicron strain is being investigated but little is known about it.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

Keep your distance in public places.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

You can also get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!