Interior minister tests positive for coronavirus

Minister of the Interior Kristian Jaani (Center) said on Monday he will move to remote working after testing positive for coronavirus.

Jaani, who is vaccinated, announced on social media that he had experienced "the usual symptoms".

"Ironically, I was a few weeks away from the six-month booster dose. I strongly recommend that everyone do this so that protection [against the] virus is as strong as possible," the minister said.

"We all need to do everything we can today to reduce contact. Where possible, it is wise to work from home. And most importantly, we must vaccinate - the first [dose], the second [dose], the booster [shot]."

Member of the Riigikogu Imre Sooäär (Center) also recently tested positive for COVID-19, Postimees reported this weekend.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

Keep your distance in public places.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Wash your hads frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

You can also get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!