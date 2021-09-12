Health Board: 168 hospitalized patients, 329 new covid cases, two deaths

168 people were being treated in hospital for coronavirus on Sunday morning, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said. There were 329 new cases diagnosed and two deaths during the last day.

Of those in hospital, 123 patients - 73.2 percent - have not been vaccinated. The remaining 45 have finished the vaccination cycle. There were 14 new cases opened on Saturday.

An 81-year-old man and an 82-year-old woman died during the last day, taking the number of those who have died after contracting coronavirus to 1,312.

In total, 4,704 tests were analyzed and the positive share was 7 percent. Of those who tested positive, 253 were unvaccinated.

The 14-day infection rate is now 403.92 per 100,000 inhabitants.

2,723 vaccinations were carried out in the last day and 868 of those were first doses. So far, the share of adults who have received at least one dose is 65.5 percent.

See more coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

