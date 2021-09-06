Health Board: 147 hospitalized patients, 212 new coronavirus cases

As of Monday morning, 147 patients are being treated in hospitals across Estonia and 212 new cases were recorded in the last day, data from the Health Board shows. In total, 3,357 tests were analyzed with the positive share at 6.3 percent.

Of the hospitalized patients, 119 (81 percent) are unvaccinated and 28 (19 percent) are vaccinated. Of the new cases, 161 (75.9 percent) were unvaccinated and 51 (24.1 percent) had finished the vaccination cycle.

In total, 733,618 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 642,063 of them having already received their second dose. 2,342 vaccine doses were administered since Sunday morning.

Estonia's rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 367.2, data from the Health Board shows.

There was one death over the last 24 hours, involving a 98-year old woman. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,302 people in Estonia in total.

147 people receiving treatment in hospital, 15 in intensive care

As of Monday morning, 147 people are receiving treatment in hospital with 10 under assisted breathing. There are 15 patients in intensive care.

A total of 3,357 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours with 212 returning positive and 3,145 negative – a positive rate of 6.3 percent.

There have been 1,779,540 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 144,001 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

135,430 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 44,723 (33.0 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 90,707 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

