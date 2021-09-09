Health Board: 151 hospitalizations, 467 new covid cases, two deaths

151 people required hospitalization due to the coronavirus as of Thursday morning, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says, one fewer than the previous day. 467 new coronavirus cases have been found in Estonia in the past 24 hours, while two people who had contracted the virus have died over the same period.

125 of the hospitalizations are due to symptomatic coronavirus, the board says, while 80.1 percent of those hospitalized are unvaccinated. The remainder had completed a vaccination course.

Sixteen new coronavirus case files have been opened in the past day in hospitals.

Two people with the virus passed away in the past 24 hours: An 87-year-old woman and a 73-year-old man, bringing the total number of people in Estonia to have died due to COVID-19 to 1,307, since the pandemic began.

The Health Board analyzed 5,402 primary coronavirus test results, with 467 (8.7 percent) returning positive.

339 of the positive cases were unvaccinated, while 128 had completed a vaccination course (i.e. two doses with most manufacturers' products).

Estonia's new 14-day coronavirus rate per 100,000 inhabitants is now 377.1.

3,397 doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of vaccine doses issued to 1,298,803.

649,635 people have completed a course of vaccination, while 737,389 people have received at least one vaccine dose.

The coverage of adults with at least one vaccine dose stands at 65.2 percent.

55.5 percent of all Estonian residents have been vaccinated.

--

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

--

