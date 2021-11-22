Health Board: 445 hospitalized covid patients, 403 new cases, 11 deaths

On Monday morning, 445 patients with coronavirus are being treated in hospital, the Health Board said. There were 403 new cases and 11 deaths during the last day.

Of the patients in hospital, 362 have severe COVID-19. Of these, 276 or 76.3 percent have not been vaccinated. Thirty-three new cases were opened.

Eleven people with coronavirus died aged between 59 and 90. The total number of people who have died after contracting coronavirus is 1,746.

In total, 3,865 test results were analyzed, of which 403 were positive. Of those who tested positive, 265 were unvaccinated.

The 14-day infection rate is 895.95 per 100,000 people compared to 924.9 on Sunday.

Yesterday, 1,496 vaccines were administered and 399 were first doses. So far 58.7 percent of the population has completed the vaccination cycle.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

Keep your distance in public places.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

You can also get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

