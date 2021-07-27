Health Board: 193 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

193 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed during the last day, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Tuesday.

In total, 3,243 tests were analyzed and the positive share was 6 percent. The 14-day average is 87.2 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Seventy-nine cases were reported in Harju County and 56 of those were in Tallinn.

There were 39 cases in Tartu County, 20 in Pärnu County, 16 in Ida-Viru County, five in Põlva County, three in Järva County, two each in Lääne-Viru, Valga, Rapla- and Võru counties and one each in Hiiu, Lääne and Viljandi counties. There were 20 cases with no information in the population register.

Thirty-seven people are being treated in hospital and six new cases were opened overnight. The average age of patients is 59.

Yesterday, 5,603 vaccinations were administered taking the total of those vaccinated at least once to 624,720. So far, 548,830 people have finished the vaccination cycle. The coverage for adults with at least one dose is 56.3 percent.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

