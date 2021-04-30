Health Board: 362 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

362 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed during the last day, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Friday.

In total, 4,702 tests were analyzed and 7.7 percent were positive. The 14-day infection rate is 402.5 per 100,000 inhabitants.

140 cases were recorded in Harju County and 110 of those were in Tallinn.

Seventy-five cases were reported in Ida-Viru County, 29 in Tartu County, 26 in Pärnu County, 18 in Valga County, 13 in Järva County and 12 in Lääne-Viru County.

There were nine cases in Viljandi County, eight in Rapla County, seven in Saare County, five in Põlva County, four in Jõgeva County and one in Hiiu County. There were no cases in Lääne County and six cases had no information in the population register.

339 patients are being treated in hospital and 25 new cases were opened overnight. The average age of patients is 68 and 77 percent of patients are over 60.

14,790 vaccinations were administered yesterday and 331,512 people have now received at least one dose of the vaccine. 116,114 people have received two doses. In total, 61 percent of the over 70s have been vaccinated.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store.

