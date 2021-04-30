Health Board: 362 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
A mask on the street in Tallinn's Old Town on March 27, 2021. Source: Helen Wright/ ERR
News

362 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed during the last day, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Friday.

In total, 4,702 tests were analyzed and 7.7 percent were positive. The 14-day infection rate is 402.5 per 100,000 inhabitants.

140 cases were recorded in Harju County and 110 of those were in Tallinn.  

Seventy-five cases were reported in Ida-Viru County, 29 in Tartu County, 26 in Pärnu County, 18 in Valga County, 13 in Järva County and 12 in Lääne-Viru County.

There were nine cases in Viljandi County, eight in Rapla County, seven in Saare County, five in Põlva County, four in Jõgeva County and one in Hiiu County. There were no cases in Lääne County and six cases had no information in the population register.

339 patients are being treated in hospital and 25 new cases were opened overnight. The average age of patients is 68 and 77 percent of patients are over 60.

14,790 vaccinations were administered yesterday and 331,512 people have now received at least one dose of the vaccine. 116,114 people have received two doses. In total, 61 percent of the over 70s have been vaccinated.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

  • The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.
  • In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.
  • Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.
  • Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.
  • When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.
  • Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.
  • People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:42

Nationality, mother tongue and immigration questions added to census

15:11

QR code digital coronavirus vaccine certificate system launches

14:46

Denmark prosecutor drops all former Danske CEO money laundering charges

14:36

Deputy mayor suspected of taking prohibited donation

14:04

Civil servant salaries increased more than average in 2020

13:40

National Library renovation to start in 2022

13:25

May 9 Victory Day event in Tallinn to go ahead

12:52

Plans floated for new concert hall at Tallinn's Skoone Bastion

12:10

Prime minister visiting Ida-Viru County on Friday

11:41

Finance minister: By making cuts, we reduce pressure for tax hikes

11:11

Gallery: Two-week international exercise clears up 127 maritime explosives

10:47

Health Board: 362 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

10:44

1+1 Ida-Viru County pairs vaccination hindered by lack of vaccines

10:16

Despite restrictions, turnover grew in retail trade enterprises

09:41

Restrictions on cross-border commuting to Latvia to be eased from Monday

09:18

Vaccination for 50-59 age group opens on May 3

08:53

Gallery: National handball team Europe chances slim after Austria loss

08:28

Defense minister: JEF strengthens both Baltic and European security

29.04

Watch live: National handball team to host Austria in Euro qualification

29.04

Estonia to seek €280 million from European Commission for Tallinn Hospital

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: